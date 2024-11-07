 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic restrictions in place till 10 a.m. of October 10 for Mangalore Marathon

Published - November 07, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

There will be a bar on vehicular movement and parking of vehicles between Mannagudde and Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle and between Narayana Guru Circle and Lalbagh Circle on Sunday between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., in the light of Mangalore Marathon.

In a communique, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said in the same period there will also be a bar on the movement of vehicles and vehicle parking on stretch of Urwa Market – Narayana Guru Circle, Narayana Guru-Kottara Chowki, Kottara Chowki-Kodikal Cross, Kodikal Cross- Kuloor New Bridge road stretches, and till Tannirbhavi Second beach on Tannirbhavi Beach Road. There will be bar on entry of vehicles from the side roads to the route of the marathon.

Alternative routes

Vehicles moving from PVS Circle to Narayana Guru Circle have to move on Lalbagh-KSRTC route. Those moving from Kudroli, Mannagudde to Narayana Guru Circle have to move on Mannagudde-Ballalbagh/Nehru Avenue Road- Lalbagh- KSRTC route. Vehicles going towards Udupi from Mangaluru KSRTC bus terminus have to move on Bejai Kapikad-Kuntikana route, Mr. Agrawal stated.

The Mangalore Marathon comprises of 42K, 32K, 21K, 10K, 10K students run, 5K, 5K student run and 2K Gammat run between Mangala Stadium and Tannirbhavi second beach. The runs start at 3.30 a.m, and end at 10.30 a.m. Nearly 5,000 runners from across the country will take part in event.

Published - November 07, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.