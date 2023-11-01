Traffic restrictions in place during walkathon on Wednesday

November 01, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 06:34 am IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Police have organised a mega walkathon, walking together for drugs-free future, from Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall to Mangala Stadium on Wednesday from 4 p.m.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will flag off the walkathon to be attended by more than 5,000 students from about 120 educational institutions, said City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal.

The walkathon passes through Hampanakatte, Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road, Navabharath Circle, PVS, Lal Bagh, Lady Hill, Narayana Guru Circle, and Kulur Ferry Road.

Mr. Agarwal said traffic will be restricted on the arterial roads through which the walkathon passes as well as sub arterial roads that join the arterial roads.

