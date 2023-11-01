ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions in place during walkathon on Wednesday

November 01, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 06:34 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru City Police have organised a mega walkathon, walking together for drugs-free future, from Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall to Mangala Stadium on Wednesday from 4 p.m.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will flag off the walkathon to be attended by more than 5,000 students from about 120 educational institutions, said City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal.

The walkathon passes through Hampanakatte, Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road, Navabharath Circle, PVS, Lal Bagh, Lady Hill, Narayana Guru Circle, and Kulur Ferry Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Agarwal said traffic will be restricted on the arterial roads through which the walkathon passes as well as sub arterial roads that join the arterial roads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US