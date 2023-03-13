HamberMenu
Traffic restrictions in place at Kankanady Circle

March 13, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In order to prevent traffic jams at Kankanady Circle near Fr. Muller Hospital, the city police have barred right turns and straight movement at the Kankanady Circle for vehicles coming from Falnir.

Vehicles from Falnir Road to Pumpwell cannot enter Old Kankanady Road directly. Instead they have to take a left turn towards Karavali Junction and take a right turn there to move on to Kankanady bypass. Via a communique, the police said vehicles going to Valencia from Falnir have to take a left turn at Kankanady Circle and then take a U-turn at the Karavali Junction.

Vehicles going to Mangaladevi Temple from Falnir have to cross Sturrock Road, Nandigudda Road and Koti Chennaya Circle to reach the temple, the communique stated.

The police are contemplating making Pumpwell to Kankanady Circle on Old Kankanady Road a one-way, and enforcing no entry from Kankanady Circle to Pumpwell.

Karnataka / Mangalore / traffic / Roads and Rails / road transport

