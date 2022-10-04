Traffic restrictions in Mangaluru on October 5, 6

Traffic curbs will be in place on October 5 to facilitate the Mangaluru Dasara procession and on October 6 for the smooth conduct of the Sharada Shobha Yatre

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 04, 2022 00:03 IST

The city police have imposed traffic curbs on October 5 to facilitate the Mangaluru Dasara procession and on October 6 for the smooth conduct of the Sharada Shobha Yatre.

City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, as the Additional District Magistrate, has issued orders under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Traffic curbs on October 5 would be in place from 2 p.m. till 6 a.m. of October 6. Vehicular movement on arterial roads of the city, including Kulur Ferry Road (Car Street-Kottara Chowki) and Mahatma Gandhi Road (PVS Junction-Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle) has been prohibited.

Vehicles have to take alternative routes, including National Highway 66, Kuntikana-KPT-Nanthoor; PVS-Bunts Hostel-Nanthoor; New Chitra Junction-Kandathpalli-Kudroli, Sulthan Battery; New Chitra Junction-Dongarkery Venkataramana Temple-Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai (Navabharath) Circle-Bunts Hostel and Kotekani-Kottara Cross-Kapikad-KSRTC-Bejai Market Junction. Parking of vehicles on both the sides of the roads where the procession moves is prohibited between 2 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking of vehicles is also prohibited between Kudroli Narayana Guru College Junction to Barke Junction; Barke Junction-Durga Mahal Junction; Durga Mahal Junction-Alake Bridge; Mannagudda Gurji Junction-Urva Market Junction and all cross roads of Gandhinagar.

Sharada Shobha Yatre

Traffic restrictions are imposed between 6 p.m. of October 6 and 6 a.m. of October 7 to facilitate the Shobha Yatre of Sharada idol installed in front of the Car Street Venkataramana Temple.

Vehicular movement on Car Street is prohibited. People may take alternative routes including Lower Car Street-Azizuddin Road; Tara Clinic-KSR Road and Central Market-Clock Tower. Parking of vehicles on both the sides of the road where the procession moves is also prohibited.

