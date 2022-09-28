Traffic restrictions around Mangaladevi Temple

Police Commissioner issues orders modifying movement to facilitate Navaratri celebrations in the area

Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate N. Shashi Kumar on Wednesday issued orders modifying vehicular movement around Mangaladevi Temple to facilitate Navaratri and Dasara celebrations from September 30 to October 6.

Movement of all city buses from Jeppu Market Circle towards Mulihithlu Junction and further towards Mangaladevi Temple is prohibited. While Route No 27 has to turn right at Mangaladevi Circle, after Cascia High School, to reach the temporary bus stand in front of Kanthi Church, other city buses coming from Morgans Gate too have to go via Jeppu Market and Mangaladevi Circle to reach the bus stand.

On the return trip, city buses will go via Mulihithlu Junction, Jeppu Market Circle and Morgans Gate, said the notification.

Meanwhile, movement of all goods vehicles going from Manki Stand towards Mangaladevi Temple is prohibited during the period.

Goods vehicles have to go via Manki Stand, Marnamikatte I Cross and the First Railway Bridge towards Morgans Gate. Similarly, entry of goods vehicles from Morgans Gate towards Mangaladevi is prohibited. Instead, these vehicles have to go via Bolara Road to reach State Bank, the Police Commissioner said.