Traffic restored at Divagi and Ottinene on NH 66

Traffic movement has been restored on National Highway 66 in Divagi near Kumta in Uttara Kannada and in Ottinene near Byndoor in Udupi district. Vehicular traffic had been hit following landslips due to heavy rain in those two spots.

A landslip in Divagi claimed the lives of three children on Sunday. Landslips at Ottinene occurred on two occasions.

At both these places, the National Highway Authority of India has undertaken the work of four-laning of the highway. The police had diverted traffic movement at both these places.

Kumta Circle Inspector Narasimha Murthy said that the police took the help of other agencies in clearing the debris on Sunday night. Normal flow of traffic has been restored, he said.

In Ottinene, the Byndoor police said that work was on to cut a portion of the roadside hillock in a way to prevent further landslip. Personnel from the agency, which is executing the four-laning work, are carrying out the work under the supervision of NHAI officials. The Forest Department officials are also overseeing the work as it has been taken up in a forest land.

Byndoor Circle Inspector Raghava Padil said that the police are regulating movement of traffic at Ottinene to ensure smooth flow of vehicles on the National Highway.