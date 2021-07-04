Traffic police direct street vendors not to occupy main road, pavement

Mangaluru

04 July 2021 02:08 IST

If vendors do not comply from today the police will seize their carts

Traffic police personnel, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police M.A. Nataraj, on Saturday went around the stretch between Hamilton Circle and Rao and Rao Circle and asked street vendors not to occupy the main road and the pavement.

The visit of the traffic police was owing to the congestion in this road stretch following the trial run of one-way circular traffic movement from the Clock Tower Circle-A.B.Shetty Circle-Hamilton Circle-Rao and Rao Circle stretch from July 1. The city buses have been operating from the service bus stand from the same day.

Mr. Nataraj asked vegetable and fruit vendors not to sell their produce on the road and on the pavement and hinder traffic movement.

“There is clear directions of the Supreme Court barring sale of the produce on the road and pavement. If you are found on the road and pavement from Sunday, we will have no other go than seizing it,” he said.

Mr. Nataraj asked the vendors to operate on the fish market premises or move elsewhere. “You will not be allowed to occupy the street and the pavement,” he said.

Mr. Nataraj asked his personnel to mark the space that vendors cannot operate on the stretch of the road between Hamilton Circle and Rao and Rao Circle.

While asking autorickshaw drivers not to stop their vehicles on this stretch, he asked them to operate from the autorickshaw stand adjoining the service bus stand.

Mr. Nataraj said some space would be provided near the petrol station at the Rao and Rao Circle for the parking of two autorickshaws.

On the demand of parking facility made by a few traders in the fish market, Mr. Nataraj said it will be considered after removal of median on the Hamilton Circle-Rao and Rao Circle stretch.

Mr. Nataraj reviewed arrangements at the service bus stand where separate exits points are being made for the city and outstation buses.