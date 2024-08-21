Traffic on NH 66 thrown out of gear after Kuloor old bridge closed for re-asphalting

The Kochi-Panvel NH 66 witnessed massive traffic blocks between Nanthoor and Baikampady in the city after the National Highways Authority of India (NAHI) closed down the Kuloor old bridge for re-asphalting on Wednesday in Mangaluru.

Both the old and the new bridges across the Phalguni (popularly called Gurupura river) had developed massive craters and potholes thereby severely hindering vehicular movement ever since the beginning of the monsoon.

Meanwhile, the NHAI had also proposed to restore the old bridge structure as it was found to be unsafe for vehicles. The district administration on August 14 permitted trial closure of the old bridge for heavy goods vehicles for three days from August 19 and allow two-way traffic including heavy vehicles on the new bridge during nights and off-peak hours during day time.

The NHAI however was required to make both the bridges, surfaces of which were completely worn out, motorable and therefore began re-asphalting of the old bridge from Wednesday morning, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar.

As the traffic police had to divert the traffic through the new bridge, it resulted in gridlocks, the DCP said. The agency will close the new bridge for re-asphalting on Wednesday night and both the bridges will be ready by Thursday, the officer said.

Enforcing a complete prohibition of heavy goods vehicles on the old bridge and diverting them on alternative roads might not be effected immediately as many other ancillary road works need to be completed, Mr. Kumar added.

Bitumen hot-mix availability

NHAI Mangaluru Project Director Abdulla Javed Azmi said no bitumen hot-mix plant was working in the region during the monsoon. On NHAI request, the contractor working for Bikarnakatte-Sanoor NH 169 widening project began operating his plant on Wednesday.

The hot-mix thus provided could not be kept long as it becomes hard and therefore the old bridge had to be closed immediately for re-asphalting, Mr. Azmi explained. Work on the new bridge would get completed by Wednesday night.