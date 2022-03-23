Traffic inspector suspended

March 23, 2022 00:29 IST

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has placed under suspension Mangaluru Traffic North Police Inspector Mohammed Sharief for undertaking foreign travel without taking permission.

Mr. Sharief took leave [March 16 to 20] on account of a family function and visited Dubai. A preliminary inquiry revealed that he had not taken permission from the departmental head to undertake foreign travel.

Mr. Kumar has ordered the suspension of Mr. Sharief, pending disciplinary inquiry.