Mangaluru

Traffic inspector suspended

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has placed under suspension Mangaluru Traffic North Police Inspector Mohammed Sharief for undertaking foreign travel without taking permission.

Mr. Sharief took leave [March 16 to 20] on account of a family function and visited Dubai. A preliminary inquiry revealed that he had not taken permission from the departmental head to undertake foreign travel.

Mr. Kumar has ordered the suspension of Mr. Sharief, pending disciplinary inquiry.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2022 12:33:00 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/traffic-inspector-suspended/article65250342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY