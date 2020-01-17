Traffic diversions, parking restrictions in Udupi

There would be traffic diversions and parking restrictions on account of the Paryaya festival here on January 17 and 18. In a press release issued here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that there would be traffic diversions and parking restrictions in several parts of the city from 2 p.m. on January 17 to 7 a.m. on January 18.

All the vehicles coming from Mangaluru, Balaipade, Ambalpady between 2 p.m. on January 17 and 7 a.m. on January 18 should enter the city through Ambalpady, NH 66, Karavali Junction, Bannanje and reach Udupi City and Service Bus Stand. Entry of all vehicles within the city is banned from 7 p.m. The Karavali Junction would be the last stop for buses from 7 p.m. onwards. Buses should drop their passengers at Karavali Junction and also pick those going to Mangaluru up from Karavali Junction.

Vehicles intending to go to Manipal and Karkala should move from Karavali Junction to Ambagilu and use the Perampalli Road-Coin Circle-Syndicate Circle route.

Vehicles coming from Kundapur and Brahmavar should, till 7 p.m., use the Ambalpady, NH 66, Karavali Junction, Bannanje and reach City and Service Bus Stands. Later, Karavali Junction would be the last bus stop for these buses. They should drop their passengers there and pick passengers up from there for Brahmavar and Kundapur.

Vehicles coming and going to Karkala, Moodubelle, Alevoor, Korangrapady, Bailoor, should, till 7 p.m., use the Kalsank route and reach the City and Service Bus Stands. After 7 p.m., Mission Compound would be the last bus stop.

All the long distance Mangaluru-Mumbai buses should use Karavali Junction to pick passengers up from 2 p.m. on January 17 to 7 a.m. on January 18 and move towards Santhekatte and Mumbai.

Movement and parking of vehicles has been banned from 2 p.m. on January 17 to 7 a.m. on January 18 at the following places: Kinnimulki, Jodu Katte, Lions Circle, Court Road, Diana Junction, K.M. Road, Hanuman Circle, Sanskrit College Junction, Kanakadasa Road, Badagupete, Chittaranjan Circle, Mitra Hospital Road, Tenkapete, LVT Temple Road, Harishchandra Road to Vidyodaya School Road, Kalsank to Rajangana Parking Space, Katte Acharya Road and Car Street.

Movement and parking of vehicles has been banned from 9 a.m. on January 17 to 6 a.m. on January 18 at the following places: Swagat Gopura, Kinnimulki, Govinda Kalyana Mantapa, Jodu Katte, Lions Circle, Diana Circle, Mitra Junction, Ideal Junction and Tenkapete. Parking of light vehicles and two-wheelers is banned from Woodlands Hotel to Pejawar Mutt backside till January 20.

These rules will not apply to VIP, government and emergency services vehicles, the release said.