February 25, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Because of ongoing road works at Kottara Chowki, the city police will stop heavy vehicles coming from Udupi side at Kuloor junction and divert it to Kavoor-KPT route, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, tweeted on Saturday.

Mr. Jain said the heavy vehicles have been diverted to avoid traffic jam at Kottara Chowki.

