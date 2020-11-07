Traffic diversion in Hampankatta area from November 8

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash on Saturday issued a notification diverting traffic in the Central Business District area for about two months from Sunday for enabling road development works on the main road from Hampankatta Junction towards Light House Hill.

The diversion will be in force from November 8 to January 6, 2021. It is for laying underground drainage pipeline and concreting the main road under the Smart City Mission.

Accordingly, traffic from Navabhart Circle to Hampankatta on the K.S. Rao Road has been banned. There will be one-way traffic from Hampankatta Junction to Navabharat Circle.

Vehicles from Hampankatta Junction towards Light House Hill and Falnir should ply via K.S. Rao Road, Navbharat Circle, PVS Circle, Bunts Hostel, and Ambedkar Circle.

Traffic from Ambedkar Circle to Hampankatta should operate via Balmatta Road, Milagres Cross Road, Government Wenlock Hospital Road (the one which passes above the hospital underpass), Central Railway Station, U.P. Malya Road, and A.B. Shetty Circle.

Parking on the Milagres Road has been banned.

Traffic from the Mangaluru Central to Hampankatta via Government Wenlock Hospital Road (the one which passes above the hospital underpass) has been banned.

The notification said that two-way traffic has been allowed from Ambedkar Circle towards Light House Hill.

The restrictions will not apply to emergency services and police vehicles, it added.