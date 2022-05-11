Traffic circles near Jeppu UPHC, Marnamikatte to get a facelift

Member of Legislative Assembly D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor Premanand Shetty and others inaugurating work to widen the stretch between Marnamikatta and Koti Chennayya Circle in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The traffic circles near Jeppu Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on Mangaladevi Road and at Marnamikatte will be developed on the lines of the renovated Navbharat Circle in the city, said Mayor Premanand Shetty here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the work on widening the stretch between Marnamikatte Circle and Koti Chennayya Circle, Mr. Shetty said that the Union Bank of India has come forward to develop the circle near Jeppu UPHC.

“Like how the Navbharat Circle has been beautified by installing the statue of writer and poet late Manjeshwar Govinda Pai, the Jeppu UPHC Circle will be developed to reflect the ethos of Mangaladevi Temple, which is located a few metres away,” he said.

Similarly, the circle at Marnamikatte, which has religious significance, will be developed. “The Bank of Baroda, which has a branch near the circle, has orally agreed to develop it,” he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) will widen the stretch between Marnamikatte and Koti Chennayya Circle to 18 metres. In addition to the present two lanes, there will be an additional two 3.5-m-wide lanes. Embankment will be constructed at some points. There will be roadside drains and utility ducts. A sum of Rs.5 crore will be spent.

Mr. Kamath said that the widening of this stretch is part of widening the Valencia-Mangaladevi Temple-AB Shetty Circle Road. Due to some land-related and other issues, road widening between Koti Chennayya and Marnamikatte has not been taken up so far.

The MLA said that the road widening work will be completed in about four months. “I have asked officials to carry out the work without causing much hinderance to the movement of traffic.”

The Mayor said that trees on the stretch will be relocated. There will be no harm caused to trees up to the Koragajja Katte, he added.

Mahakalipadpu

Mr. Kamath said that traffic movement between Mahakalipadpu Railway Level Crossing and the National Highway 66 will be restored in a week. He said that MSCL is giving finishing touches to the road work between the railway underpass and the National Highway.

Traffic movement will be affected for about three months on the Jeppu Kudupady Road between the railway underpass and the National Highway because of reconstruction of a portion of the old storm-water drain, the MLA said.