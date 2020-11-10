Traffic chaos in city triggers emergency meeting

Vehicles piled up on K.S. Rao Road due to the changes in traffic movement in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

10 November 2020 01:09 IST

Civil society members chide the authorities on social media for the situation

With the ongoing road development and underground drainage pipeline projects in the central business district area leading to traffic issues in the city on Monday, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath held an emergency meeting with officials to address the issues.

Addressing the meeting, the MLA said that there is a need to connect K.S. Rao Road with Mulky Sundar Ram Shetty Road (Light House Hill Road) via the old service bus stand.

Traffic from PVS Junction to K.S. Rao Road should be allowed, he added.

The MLA said that vehicles should be allowed to reach the Clock Tower from K.S. Rao Road via Sharavu Temple Road and GHS Road. Vehicles coming from K.S. Rao Road should also be allowed to go on to V.T. Road.

Vehicles from State Bank of India bus terminus to Amebdkar (Jyoti) Circle will be allowed to operate either through K.S. Rao Road, Navbharat Circle or, they will be allowed to take a deviation near the old service bus stand to reach the Light House Hill Road.

He said that he has instructed officials to allow traffic on Sharada Vidyalaya Road. The officials have been instructed to take up works in the Bunder area during the night and allow traffic movement there during the day.

Police, officials from the Mangaluru City Corporation, Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, representatives of bus owners association participated in the meeting.

Earlier, civil society members chided the government authorities on social media for the traffic chaos in the central business district area.