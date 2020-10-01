Traffic banned as Car Street upgrading work begins

As Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has begun replacing old underground drainage (UGD) pipeline on the busy Car Street and upgrading the road into a concrete one, the police have banned traffic movement on the road between the Venkataramana Temple Square and Balaji Junction.

MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Nazeer said that the 1.8-km-long old pipeline line will be replaced at a cost of ₹ 3 crore, which includes the cost of constructing manholes. The concrete road will be laid at a cost of ₹ 9 crore. After restoring traffic movement on the stretch, MSCL will take up the work of beautification at a cost of ₹ 4.95 crore, he said.

In a notification on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that the movement of heavy vehicles is barred on the New Chitra Junction-Dongarkery-Navabharath Circle stretch. There will be no parking of vehicles on either side of this road. Similarly, there will be no parking of vehicles between Srinivas Hotel Junction and Om Mahal Junction.

Buses from State Bank operating on the Car Street-Kudroli-Mannagudda route will have to run on the Clock Tower-K.S. Rao Road-Navabharat Circle-Dongarkery-New Chitra Junction route. While vehicles coming from Bunder will continue to operate on the Azizuddin Road-Lower Car Street-Balaji Juction-New Chitra Junction-Mannagudde route, those coming to Bunder from Lady Hill Circle have to take turn left at the Durgamahal Junction and then take the Ballabagh-PVS-Bunts Hostel-Ambedkar Circle-Hampankatta-Hamilton Circle-Badriya College route.

Laying down conditions such as ensuring proper lighting at the place of work and proper signages and barricades, Mr. Vikash has, in the notification, said that these restrictions will be in place till November 29.