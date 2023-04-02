ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic affected as water pipes fall from moving trailer-truck

April 02, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic movement from the city towards Talapady on National Highway 66 was affected for nearly an hour on April 2, after huge water pipes being transported on a trailer-truck fell on the road, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Traffic movement on Panvel-Kochi National Highway 66 towards Talapady was affected for nearly an hour on Sunday, after huge water pipes being transported on a trailer-truck fell on the road.

The pipes were part of the main waterline towards Ullal that were excavated to facilitate highway widening near Gorrigudde, said Mangaluru Traffic South police. Thereafter they were being transported on a trailer-truck to Talapady when the incident occurred.

As the vehicle was moving on Thokkuttu flyover, the rope tied to the pipes snapped and few of the pipes fell on the road. There were no vehicles following the heavy vehicle at that time. The heavy vehicle driver and the helpers got off the vehicle to move the fallen pipes to a side. Meanwhile, traffic police diverted vehicles to the service road for a brief period when the traffic movement was affected.

The fallen pipes were taken away in the evening, the police said.

