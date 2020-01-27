Traffic advisory for BJP rally on CAA today

The police have issued traffic advisory to people in view of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to address a rally to create awareness on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on Monday.
The rally organised by the BJP will be held at Goldfinch City in Bangra Kuloor, near Kottara Chowki, at 3 p.m. Traffic diversions will be in force from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., a police communique said here on Sunday.
