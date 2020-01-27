Mangaluru

Traffic advisory for BJP rally on CAA today

All set for BJP’s ‘Jana Jagruti Samavesha’ at Goldfinch City at Bangra Kuloor in Mangaluru.

All set for BJP’s ‘Jana Jagruti Samavesha’ at Goldfinch City at Bangra Kuloor in Mangaluru.  

more-in

The police have issued traffic advisory to people in view of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to address a rally to create awareness on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on Monday.

The rally organised by the BJP will be held at Goldfinch City in Bangra Kuloor, near Kottara Chowki, at 3 p.m. Traffic diversions will be in force from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., a police communique said here on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 1:17:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/traffic-advisory-for-bjp-rally-on-caa-today/article30660860.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY