Traditional fishing begins on the Mangaluru coast

All country boats which are also called traditional fishing boats have been permitted to venture out for fishing in the coastal belt, according to Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Transport and Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojary.
In a statement here the Minister said that there are about 14,000 traditional fishing boats in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.
Fishermen will have to ensure social distancing, while selling fish to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said.
Sources said that fishermen have been asked not to sell fish in the Old Port in Mangaluru. Instead, they have been asked to sell them at other designated places along the coast where crowding will be less.
The State government has, however, not given permission for deep sea fishing by mechanised boats.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.