Traditional fishing begins on the Mangaluru coast

Villagers of Kenjar Padpu spreading a fishnet from the banks of Palguni river, after lockdown norms were relaxed for fishermen.

Fishermen will have to ensure social distancing while selling fish to contain the spread of COVID-19 said Srinivasa Poojary.

All country boats which are also called traditional fishing boats have been permitted to venture out for fishing in the coastal belt, according to Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Transport and Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojary.

In a statement here the Minister said that there are about 14,000 traditional fishing boats in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.

Fishermen will have to ensure social distancing, while selling fish to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Sources said that fishermen have been asked not to sell fish in the Old Port in Mangaluru. Instead, they have been asked to sell them at other designated places along the coast where crowding will be less.

The State government has, however, not given permission for deep sea fishing by mechanised boats.

