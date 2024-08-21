GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traditional competitions at Udupi Rajangana on August 27

Published - August 21, 2024 06:15 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt has organised different traditional competitions at the Rajangana on August 27 for Krishna Janmasthami, according to Udupi paryaya seer Sugunendra Tirtha of Puttige Mutt.

The competitions will begin at 4 p.m., he told presspersons in Udupi recently.

The winning team of ‘huli vesha’ will be awarded an electric scooter worth ₹1.15 lakh; the runner up team will get ₹50,000, and the third placed team will be awarded ₹25,000.

The folk dress competition winning team will get ₹25,000, the runner up ₹15,000, and the third prize winner will be given ₹10,000.

The ‘pouranika nritya’ winning team will be given ₹30,000, the runner up ₹20,000, and the third prize winner will get ₹10,000.

An exhibition of handicrafts for Sri Krishna Janmasthami will begin at Geetha Mandir in Udupi from August 22, he said.

Meanwhile, the mutt organised different traditional sports and games on Car Street as part of Sri Krishna Masotsava in Udupi on Sunday. It included pot breaking by masking eye, jubilee, sack race, belchendu and the like.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.