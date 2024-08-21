Traditional competitions at Udupi Rajangana on August 27

Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt has organised different traditional competitions at the Rajangana on August 27 for Krishna Janmasthami, according to Udupi paryaya seer Sugunendra Tirtha of Puttige Mutt.

The competitions will begin at 4 p.m., he told presspersons in Udupi recently.

The winning team of ‘huli vesha’ will be awarded an electric scooter worth ₹1.15 lakh; the runner up team will get ₹50,000, and the third placed team will be awarded ₹25,000.

The folk dress competition winning team will get ₹25,000, the runner up ₹15,000, and the third prize winner will be given ₹10,000.

The ‘pouranika nritya’ winning team will be given ₹30,000, the runner up ₹20,000, and the third prize winner will get ₹10,000.

An exhibition of handicrafts for Sri Krishna Janmasthami will begin at Geetha Mandir in Udupi from August 22, he said.

Meanwhile, the mutt organised different traditional sports and games on Car Street as part of Sri Krishna Masotsava in Udupi on Sunday. It included pot breaking by masking eye, jubilee, sack race, belchendu and the like.