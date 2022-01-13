Covid-19: Traders in Udupi oppose weekend and night curfew

Crew of city buses playing kabaddi at the city bus stand in Udupi during the weekend curfew on January 9, 2022.

13 January 2022 18:57 IST

Several businessmen are yet to recover from the losses suffered during the previous two lockdowns

Udupi Zilla Varthakara Hitharakshana Vedike, a forum of traders, has opposed weekend curfew and night curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing mediapersons in Udupi on January 13, president of the forum Divakar Sanil said that imposing weekend curfew and night curfew is not a solution to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"When political and religious events are taking place without much restrictions, putting restrictions on trade and commerce activities is not fair,’’ he said.

Several businessmen are yet to recover from the losses suffered during the previous two lockdowns, he said adding that some have even ended their lives.

Mr. Sanil said that the government should have thought about the impact before announcing weekend and night curfew. It will force many shopkeepers and traders to reduce employees, which in turn will lead to another socio-economic problem.

He said that more crowds at shopping malls could lead to the spread of COVID-19, but not in the shops of small traders and businessmen who can implement COVID-19 protocol easily. But small shopkeepers are unable to recover from the losses they incurred during lockdowns due to the restrictions on business activities.

The government should come to the rescue of traders. He demanded withdrawal of weekend curfew and night curfew.