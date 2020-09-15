Traders in Bunder area say road workscan be taken up in a staggered manner

The bad condition of the main road and other roads in the busy Bunder area here has led to traders asking Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) to take up the underground drainage and road works in a staggered way.

The traders, mostly Kirana merchants, made the demand during their meeting with Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar and MSCL officials at the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday.

Ratnakar Nayak, a Kirana merchant, said that the main road leading to Bunder from Badria College and other roads have been dug up for development works. This has made it difficult for lorries to enter and exit from the area. He asked MSCL officials to complete works first on one road, before taking up works on the other roads. “This is a busy area; we need proper arrangements for entry and exit of vehicles,” he added.

Shamsuddin, husband of Bunder councillor Zeenat Shamsuddin, said that water was flowing on the road from Badria College to the Old Municipal Office in such a way that it has become difficult for motorists and residents to figure out potholes on the road.

Another trader said that very few workers were engaged for the works in the area. A member of Kirana Association Panduranga Bhandary and Port Ward councillor Lateef pointed out the problems being faced by traders because of regular closure of gates by the State Port Department.

Mr. Bhandary also said that the Mangaluru City Corporation was yet to inaugurate the public toilet built near KCCI two years ago. Construction of another public toilet near Vartakara Bhavan was going on at a slow pace, he said.

Mr. Kamath said that a meeting of Kirana and other traders in the area will be held on Saturday at the KCCI. MSCL will make presentation of the works to which traders can give suggestions. “MSCL will incorporate the suggestions,” he said. Port officials will also be invited to the meeting, he added.

MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Nazeer was among those who attended the meeting on Tuesday.