Traders’ Association to be inaugurated in Udupi on November 23

November 21, 2022 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Wholesale and retail traders of fruits, vegetables and groceries have formed an association in Udupi that will be inaugurated on November 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mansoor, secretary, the association will work towards improving conditions inside the APMC’s market yard in Adi Udupi and ensure that hygiene is maintained. In addition, the traders want to address issues like scarcity of parking and erratic timing of the functioning of the market among others. The association has about 200 members now.

He told presspersons in Udupi on Saturday, that Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi has been made the honorary president of the association. Sathish Nayak, a trader, has been selected as the president.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Mansoor said that the association has fixed the functioning time for wholesale traders from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Later, retail traders will be given the space to conduct their business. A separate space has been earmarked for the farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers in the yard, he said.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

Before the pandemic, many vegetable and fruit sellers used to sell their produce on the streets. However, after the pandemic, Udupi City Municipality made it compulsory to engage in their business inside the APMC market yard by paying a nominal daily fee, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US