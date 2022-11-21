Traders’ Association to be inaugurated in Udupi on November 23

November 21, 2022 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Wholesale and retail traders of fruits, vegetables and groceries have formed an association in Udupi that will be inaugurated on November 23.

According to Mansoor, secretary, the association will work towards improving conditions inside the APMC’s market yard in Adi Udupi and ensure that hygiene is maintained. In addition, the traders want to address issues like scarcity of parking and erratic timing of the functioning of the market among others. The association has about 200 members now.

He told presspersons in Udupi on Saturday, that Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi has been made the honorary president of the association. Sathish Nayak, a trader, has been selected as the president.

Mr. Mansoor said that the association has fixed the functioning time for wholesale traders from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Later, retail traders will be given the space to conduct their business. A separate space has been earmarked for the farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers in the yard, he said.

Before the pandemic, many vegetable and fruit sellers used to sell their produce on the streets. However, after the pandemic, Udupi City Municipality made it compulsory to engage in their business inside the APMC market yard by paying a nominal daily fee, he said.