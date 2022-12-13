Trader from Kasaragod found dead in lodge

December 13, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 55-year-old man, who managed a hotel in the city and was also a dealer of interlock tiles, was found dead in a lodge in Pumpwell here on Tuesday.

The Kankanady police gave the name of the deceased as C.U. Abdul Kareem from Paivalike in Kasaragod district of Kerala.

The police said Kareem checked-in to the lodge on Monday morning. He did not answer calls made by his family members since Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, lodge staff heard his mobile phone ringing continuously. Around noon, the staff broke open the lock and found Kareem dead on the cot. He was found naked and covered by blanket.

The police arrived soon after. Investigation revealed that Kareem was with a woman for an hour on Monday evening. Police suspect that Kareem suffered heart attack in the presence of the woman, which led her to leave the room soon after.

The Kankanandy police registered a case of unnatural death. Family members of Kareem have not suspected any foul play in the death, the police said.

Kareem managed a hotel in Padil. He was also managing a shop dealing with interlock tiles in Kasaragod, the police said.