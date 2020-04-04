Tracking quarantined persons in real time

A city-based IT company has come out with an application that helps ground-level staff to know the health and quarantine status of persons under home quarantine in real time.

The app is being used by Associated Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and the beat constables in Belthangady taluk since Wednesday to know the status of 220 persons under home quarantine in the taluk.

The COVID Home Quarantine Monitor has been developed by I-Search, Mangaluru.

Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, told The Hindu that there was a need for a solution after increasing complaints about quarantined persons moving around freely.

Aravind Bhat, director of I-Search, said the company has uploaded all data of those who returned from abroad and their contacts, who are under home quarantine in Belthangady taluk.

Teams visiting houses will take a photograph of the quarantined person and also their [team members] selfies and upload it.

They will interact with the person and also meet a couple of his/her neighbours to find about whether the quarantined person is flouting the rules. The teams have to give their opinion as ‘okay’, ‘not okay’, and ‘high alert’.

If the opinion is ‘not okay’ or ‘high alert’, which are used when the quarantined person is roaming around and several people are gathering at the house, real-time alerts in the form of SMSes and e-mails will go the Tahsildar, the Taluk Health Officer, Circle Inspector and the MLA, who will take necessary follow-up action.

The location of the quarantined person and contact details of the team members are available to the public on the website covind19hq.org.

The whole system of tracking and reporting of home quarantined persons is being done in a transparent manner, Mr. Bhat added.