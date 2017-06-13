T.R. Suresh takes charge as Police Commissioner

T. R. Suresh on Monday took charge as the Police Commissioner of Mangaluru. Incumbent M. Chandra Sekhar has been transferred as Inspector-General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Economic Offences.

Mr. Suresh, an MBA graduate from University of Mysore, was inducted into IPS in 2003 after serving in various positions in the police since 1991.

Earlier postings

Mr. Suresh served as In-charge Superintendent of Police in Kodagu and then served as Superintendent of Police in Bagalkot, Raichur and Tumakuru.

He was Deputy Commissioner of Police North East and North divisions, respectively in Benglauru.

Promotion

Six months ago, Mr. Suresh was promoted and he served as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services.

Mr. Suresh hails from Shivamogga where he did his B.Com. Since joining the police force in 1991, Mr. Suresh has served in various positions, including as Additional Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, between 1997 and 1999.

Continuity

Talking to reporters, Mr. Suresh said that he would continue all initiatives taken by his predecessor that have helped develop good bonding between people and police.

He was open to suggestions from senior citizens and public representatives for further improvement of relations between people and police. Mr. Suresh affirmed his commitment towards preserving law and order and preventing damage to public property in the city.