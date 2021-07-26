Town Planning Officer sentenced to five years

Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B.B. Jakati on Monday sentenced Mangaluru City Corporation’s Assistant Town Planning Officer B.P. Shivaraju to five years of simple imprisonment on finding him guilty of being in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to a charge-sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police, a search on July 25, 2007 revealed Shivaraju being in possession of assets that was ₹30 lakh in excess of his known sources of income. While a team, led by Inspector Prasanna V. Raju, carried out the search, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhudev Mane filed the charge-sheet.

Lokayukta Special Public Prosecutor K.S.N. Rajesh adduced evidence of 27 witnesses and produced 160 documents before court.

The judge on Monday sentenced Shivaraju to five years in jail and imposed on him a fine of ₹34 lakh for an offence punishable under Section 13 (1) (e) read with Section 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.