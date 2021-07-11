Mangaluru

Tourist feared drowned in sea

A 20-year-old man from Shivamogga district is feared drowned in the sea after he was caught in a rip current in Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

The Murdeshwar Police gave the name of the man as Manju, a resident of Shikaripur in Shivamogga district.

The police said that Manju and two of his friends had come on a trip to Murdeshwar in the morning. After going to the temple, all the three went to swim in the evening in a portion of the beach where the water is deep and is used by fishermen.

The police said that all the three were caught in the rip current. While two of them managed to swim back to shore, Manju was caught in the waters.

Local fishermen, Coastal Security Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel launched a search for Manju, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2021 6:46:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/tourist-feared-drowned-in-sea/article35264624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY