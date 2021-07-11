Tourist feared drowned in sea

A 20-year-old man from Shivamogga district is feared drowned in the sea after he was caught in a rip current in Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

The Murdeshwar Police gave the name of the man as Manju, a resident of Shikaripur in Shivamogga district.

The police said that Manju and two of his friends had come on a trip to Murdeshwar in the morning. After going to the temple, all the three went to swim in the evening in a portion of the beach where the water is deep and is used by fishermen.

The police said that all the three were caught in the rip current. While two of them managed to swim back to shore, Manju was caught in the waters.

Local fishermen, Coastal Security Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel launched a search for Manju, the police said.