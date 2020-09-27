Tourism vision document for Udupi

MANGALURU

27 September 2020 19:37 IST

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Sunday that the district administration is preparing a vision document for the promotion of tourism, and the draft is in the final stages.

Speaking at the World Tourism Day celebration on Malpe beach, he said that Udupi attracted tourists, both cultural and religious. Once the vision document is ready, it will be sent to the government for grants.

He said that Padubidri beach in the district is awaiting Blue Flag international eco label certification. An independent national jury has recommended it for the certification among eight beaches in the country. This certification is accorded by an international agency, Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark, based on 33 stringent criteria under four major heads.

