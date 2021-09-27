‘Tourism sector is opening up, exploit its potential’

MANGALURU

27 September 2021 20:36 IST

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat on Monday said that the tourism sector is opening up after the pandemic and potential of the sector, including beach, temple and health, should be exploited fully.

Speaking after inaugurating the World Tourism Day celebrations in Udupi, Mr. Bhat said that the sector suffered immense damage during the pandemic. This was the right time not only to bring it back on track but also to take it to new heights.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner to periodically submit reports of the District Tourism Task Force meetings to the government for further action.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that conditions stipulated for opening home stays will be simplified to encourage tourism as well as to enhance income of people in the district. Udupi district is known for hospitality and every effort will be made to ensure tourists return with pleasant memories.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat said that the coastal region has over a hundred tourist attractions and there is a need to introduce the region’s culture at tourist places. Cleanliness is important to attract tourists and the zilla panchayat has taken steps to ensure zero-garbage district.

Pravasi Mithra of Kaup Beach Lakshminarayana Rao was felicitated for his dedicated work on the occasion.

Kiran K.V. Acharya, who has visited over a hundred countries, spoke about tourism development as per international standards. City municipality president Sumithra Nayak, Municipal Commissioner Uday Shetty and others were present.