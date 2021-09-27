Tourism potential of Dakshina Kannada is yet to be exploited: Minister

Minister for Fisheries and Ports S. Angara inaugurates World Tourism Day celebrations in Mangaluru on September 27, 2021.

MANGALURU

27 September 2021 14:11 IST

Minister for Fisheries and Ports S. Angara says rules and regulations have to be flexible for developing tourist destinations

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister S. Angara said despite the district having many places of tourist importance, the same are yet to be exploited to the fullest extent. The Minister for Fisheries and Ports inaugurated World Tourism Day celebrations organised by the district administration in Mangaluru on September 27.

Some places would naturally attract people while some places have to be developed to attract tourists. Dakshina Kannada is endowed with hundreds of places of tourist interest, and they have to be developed, he said.

The government has framed certain rules for development. The same have to be enforced with flexibility when it comes to tourism development so as to attract investors and entrepreneurs. The administration is determined to facilitate such investments in the district, the Minister said.

As many as 12 projects related to the fisheries sector were being implemented in Dakshina Kannada with assistance from the Central government. These projects, besides helping the community, would also contribute to growth of the tourism sector, he said.

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said the administration needs to draw a coastal tourism map for better planning and exploitation of resources. Travel desks could be established at railway stations, bus terminals and airports to guide visitors.

Mr. Kamath said kudrus (river islands), vast extent of beachfront area in Bengre and similar other locations were some of the places that could be developed into centres of tourism. District administration’s proposal for development of kudrus is with the Central government, he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Mangalore Urban Development Authority Chairman Ravishankar Mijar, Karnataka Coastal Development Authority Chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Tourism Department Deputy Director Manikya and others were present.