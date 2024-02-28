ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism facilities at Kaup lighthouse inaugurated

February 28, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism facilities, comprising a welcome arch, a garden, compound wall and children’s play area, built at the Kaup lighthouse in Udupi district were inaugurated on Wednesday.

These were part of the tourism facilities of 75 lighthouses in the country inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu on the day.

Speaking on the occasion at Kaup, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways built them at a cost of ₹1.40 crore in the first phase.

Without giving details, the Minister said that some more tourism facilities will be built at lighthouse in the second phase at a cost of ₹1 crore.

‘‘This government led by Mr. Modi is committed to implementing more development projects. Taking the advantage of progress in the technology, the Union government is committed to implementing projects at a faster pace,’’ the Minister said.

Ms. Karandlaje said that there is a demand for doubling the Konkan Railway line. But there are impediments like tunnels, forest land for track doubling. However the government will go ahead with track doubling project on available land.

