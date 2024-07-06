Tourism calendar is major step towards sector’s development in Dakshina Kannada, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said the tourism calendar is a major step towards the development of the sector in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after releasing the calendar at a programme organised by the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Development Council here on Friday, Mr. Rao noted the calendar contains details of various events to be conducted throughout the year. He said the tourism sector has great potential in the region on the lines of Kerala and Goa.

The government will extend all support for the development of the sector in the district, the Minister said, pointing out that the sector grows when law and order situation is maintained. The government will also positively respond to private investment in the sector, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching the council website, Captain Brijesh Chowta, MP, said the website will aid tourism sector development in the district by portraying the rich culture and tradition of the region. He will strive hard to get Central government support for the developing tourist places in the district.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said the council and the district administration were committed to developing tourism. The council comprises representatives from the government, local enterprises, tourism experts, and experienced persons from various other fields.

Mr. Muhilan noted that the natural beauty and cultural and traditional heritage of the region will be blended with the tourism initiatives. The event calendar has information about various festivals and fairs, cultural, adventure, environment, and religious tourism.

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, tourism deputy director Manikya, council member Gaurav Hegde, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.