Tourism calendar is major step towards sector’s development in Dakshina Kannada, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Published - July 06, 2024 07:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Captain Brijesh Chowta, MP, at the launch of the tourism calendar in Mangaluru.

Captain Brijesh Chowta, MP, at the launch of the tourism calendar in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said the tourism calendar is a major step towards the development of the sector in the district.

Speaking after releasing the calendar at a programme organised by the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Development Council here on Friday, Mr. Rao noted the calendar contains details of various events to be conducted throughout the year. He said the tourism sector has great potential in the region on the lines of Kerala and Goa.

The government will extend all support for the development of the sector in the district, the Minister said, pointing out that the sector grows when law and order situation is maintained. The government will also positively respond to private investment in the sector, he said.

Launching the council website, Captain Brijesh Chowta, MP, said the website will aid tourism sector development in the district by portraying the rich culture and tradition of the region. He will strive hard to get Central government support for the developing tourist places in the district.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said the council and the district administration were committed to developing tourism. The council comprises representatives from the government, local enterprises, tourism experts, and experienced persons from various other fields.

Mr. Muhilan noted that the natural beauty and cultural and traditional heritage of the region will be blended with the tourism initiatives. The event calendar has information about various festivals and fairs, cultural, adventure, environment, and religious tourism.

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, tourism deputy director Manikya, council member Gaurav Hegde, and others were present.

