Touring troupes of Yakshagana theatre begin winding up daily performances of 2022-23 season

The Yakshagana ‘melas’, which are the daily touring troupes of Yakshagana theatre, have begun winding up their performances of 2022-23 season in the coastal Karnataka as the monsoon is not far away.

A majority of over 40 such melas will pack up on Tulu ‘Pattanaje Day’ (May 25), which signifies the end of the festival season in the coastal belt. People concentrate on farming activities later.

The 18-year-old Hanumagiri mela (erstwhile Ramachandrapura mela) is the first to wound up its performance on May 16. According to the manager of the mela Diwakar Karantha, the troupe presented 184 shows during about six-month touring season. Of them 30 shows were all night shows and the remaining were short duration shows, he said.

Mr. Karantha said that from 2023-24 touring season, the mela will present its ‘kala miti’ (short duration) shows only from 6.30 p.m. onwards and all night shows will start from 9.30 p.m.. Till the end of this touring season the short duration shows were being performed on other timings too which caused some inconvenience to artistes. The short duration shows will go on till midnight or till 12.30 a.m. The all night shows will end by 5.30 a.m. like how it was before different melas switched over to performing in truncated form.

He said that the short-duration shows attracted more audience when compared to the footfall for all-night shows.

The highlight of this touring season is the popular and over-a-century-old two touring troupes - Kateel mela and Mandarthi mela - switching over to short-duration shows. Though the management of the melas, attributed the decision to the government’s circular on the ban in the use of loudspeakers in public places between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. there was also dearth of audience for all night shows.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada had permitted the Kateel mela to perform till 12.30 p.m. considering Yakshagana performance as a special case.

The fans and regular hosts of the performances of the mela under the auspices of Sri Kateel Melada Yaksha Seva Samithigala Okkuta had taken out a padayatra from Bajpe, on the outskirts of the city, to Kateel on November 6, 2022 demanding all-night shows, but in vain.

The okkuta, which had held two consultative meetings in the city earlier, had urged for the continuation of all-night performances.

H. Dhananjaya Shetty, president of the managing committee of Mandarthi Durgaprameshwari Temple, which managed the Mandarthi Mela, said that the five troupes of the mela will end their season’s performances on May 28.

The rainy season shows of the mela which will be performed only in the temple premises will commence from June 17, he said.