Total lockdown in villages with 50 and more cases

MANGALURU

31 May 2021 20:10 IST

The Udupi district administration on Monday decided to impose a total lockdown of five days from Wednesday in such villages that have reported 50 and more active cases of COVID-19.

It was decided in a meeting which Home Minister and district in-charge Basavaraj Bommai had with Udupi administration through video conference from Bengaluru.

The meeting decided that such villages should be kept under total lockdown till Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bommai asked the administration to get primary contacts of COVD-19 patients compulsorily tested.

MLA K. Raghupati Bhat appealed to the Minister to ensure that the government supplies medicine and injections for treating black fungus cases as the district hospital has the facility to treat such cases.

Now, the Udupi administration has been forced to depend on other districts for getting medicine to treat black fungus cases, he said.

The Minister took stock of COVID-19 management in the district.