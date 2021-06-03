Total lockdown in seven more GPs

The Udupi district administration has clamped a total lockdown in seven more gram panchayats that have reported more than 50 COVID-19 active cases to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown will be in force for two days from 6 a.m. on June 5 to 6 a.m. on June 7, a statement said.

These panchayats are Kokkarne, Avarse, Hanehalli in Brahmavar taluk, Kalya in Karkala taluk and Tallur, Yedamoge and Karkunje in Kundapur taluk.

The administration has already imposed total lockdown in 33 gram panchayats [from 6 a.m. on June 2 to 6 a.m. on June 7] to control the spread of the infection.

With this, the administration is aiming at bringing down test positivity rate in the district to below 10% from 19% now.

Meanwhile, teams of doctors have been visiting villages where there are more than 50 active positive cases to guide people in taking care of their health.

The district administration has decided to organise a vaccination campaign for students who wish to schedule their travel to foreign countries for study purposes.

Also others who want to go to foreign countries for employment purposes can also get vaccinated on priority. For more details, contact Ph: 0820-2574802 or 1077.