Mangaluru

Total lockdown in 35 GPs from today

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi G. Jagadeesha issued an order on Tuesday imposing total lockdown in 35 Gram Panchayats in the district from 6 a.m. on June 2 to 6 a.m. on June 7. It is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as these panchayats have 50 and more active cases.

However, all medical services, telemedicine facilities, milk collection and supply, farm activities, newspaper distribution and petrol pumps have been exempted from the guidelines. Marriages already permitted can be conducted, the order said.

The gram panchayats covered by the order are Shiroor, Jadkal, Kambadakone, Nada, Kavradi, Hombadi, Mandadi, Koteshwara, Halady, Idur, Kunjadi, Ajri, Aluru 38, Kalathur, 80 Badagabettu, Alevoor, Perdoor, Tenkanidiyoor, Bommarabettu, Belapu, Belve, Padubidri, Shirva, Mala, Eedu, Kukkundur, Kadtala, Marne, Palli, Nitte, Miyar, Belman, Belve, Mudradi and Varanga.


