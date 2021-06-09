Total lockdown in 16 GPs in Udupi

MANGALURU

09 June 2021 19:01 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi G. Jagadeesha has issued an order imposing total lockdown, with some exceptions, in 16 gram panchayats in Udupi district from 6 a.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Monday.

These villages have 50 and above active COVID-19 cases each.

The order is to prevent the further spread of the infection in the villages.

Of these panchayats, Belman, Miyar, Palli, Kukkundur, Nallur and Marne panchayats are in Karkala taluk; Shiroor, Jadkal and Naada are in Baindoor taluk; Gangolli and Aluru are in Kundapur taluk; Belve, Shirva in Kaup taluk; Kokkarne, Avarse in Brahmavar taluk and Varanga in Hebri taluk.

All medical services, farming activities, collection and supply of milk are allowed during the period.

Earlier, the Udupi administration had imposed a five-day total lockdown in 33 gram panchayats till June 7 and in seven gram panchayats for two days, also till June 7.

The order said that it had helped in preventing the spread of the pandemic in the villages.