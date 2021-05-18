Total damage to property in Udupi put at ₹68.19 crore

The total damage caused to property by Cyclone Tauktae in Udupi district has been preliminarily estimated at ₹68.19 crore, according to Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Tuesday after visiting the areas that suffered damage as the cyclone passed by the district, the Minister said that sea erosion has damaged 5,271 m of coastal land. The loss has been estimated at ₹59.41 crore. In addition, damage to 33 fishing boats has been estimated at ₹65 lakh.

The Minister said that horticultural crops on 32.55 hectares have been damaged. The loss has been estimated at ₹6.21 lakh.

More than 100 houses have been damaged and over 100 coconut trees have fallen.

Damage to other property included 3.55 km long State Highways/Major District Roads (loss estimated at ₹3.10 crore), 51.4 km of urban roads (₹1.55 crore), two kilometre long fisheries road (₹2.20 crore) and nine bridges (₹45 lakh).

In addition, MESCOM has suffered a loss of ₹26.21 lakh to its property covering electricity poles, transformers and power lines.

A person died in Kaup taluk on May 15 due to electrocution, he said.

The Minister said that a 25-member team of SDRF and a 10-member team of Fire and Emergency Services are in the district to take up relief works.

People who have been evacuated have been sheltered in 14 educational institutions, Mr. Ashok said.

The district recorded 75.04 mm rain on May 15 and May 16, he added.