Mangaluru

Total ban on private vehicular movement in Mangaluru

Mangaluru City Police have clamped a total ban on movement of private vehicles – cars and two wheelers – in commissionerate limits from 12.30 p.m. onwards during the lockout period.

Commissioner P. S. Harsha in a tweet said those in emergency may avail ambulance services. Vehicles with emergency passes however are allowed to ply, Dr Harsha told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the city remained calm during relaxation hours between 7 a.m. and noon on Thursday with people buying essentials without crowding places. Vegetables, fruits, groceries and milk were available at many outlets.

There was much rush at the Central Market when it was opened to retail sellers to lift products from wholesalers between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 4 a.m. of Thursday.

