Total ban on private vehicular movement in Mangaluru

Mangaluru City Police have clamped a total ban on movement of private vehicles – cars and two wheelers – in commissionerate limits from 12.30 p.m. onwards during the lockout period.
Commissioner P. S. Harsha in a tweet said those in emergency may avail ambulance services. Vehicles with emergency passes however are allowed to ply, Dr Harsha told The Hindu.
Meanwhile, the city remained calm during relaxation hours between 7 a.m. and noon on Thursday with people buying essentials without crowding places. Vegetables, fruits, groceries and milk were available at many outlets.
There was much rush at the Central Market when it was opened to retail sellers to lift products from wholesalers between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 4 a.m. of Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.