Tonnes of animal waste dumped into rivulet near Farangipet

MANGALURU

02 May 2021 19:10 IST

ZP warns meat merchants that hefty penalty will be imposed; MLA Khader promises fencing the culvert guard walls

Farangipet located between Mangaluru and BC Road on National Highway 75 once infamous for stench emanating from fish stalls located on the highway continues to remain infamous even after these stalls have been shifted.

Even before entering Farangipet, just after one crosses Arkula Junction, one would be welcomed by a reeking rivulet filled to its brim with animal waste. Over the years, meat merchants of Farangipet and adjoining areas have made this rivulet joining the Netravathi a little ahead, a dumping yard for animal waste.

Although stench from the fish stalls in Farangipet town has considerably reduced after they were relocated a little ahead on the flanks of National Highway 75 because of enhanced hygiene, dumping of animal waste continues to haunt the region. The stalls were shifted after the Railways reclaimed its land on which they were located a couple of years ago.

The rivulet has its origin somewhere near Mermajal Hills a few kilometres to the North of National Highway 75 and joins the Netravathi between Arkula and Farangipet. Culverts of the highway on this rivulet provide easy access to people to dump waste. Thousands of tonnes of waste has got accumulated in the rivulet over the years, said Ahmed Bawa, a resident of the area.

Immediate action

When The Hindu brought this to the notice of the district administration and the Zilla Panchayat, both responded positively and promised to take immediate action to curb dumping of waste.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that it [dumping waste] was unpardonable and he would ask the Zilla Panchayat to act immediately.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said that he sent executive officers of Mangaluru and Bantwal taluk panchayats along with panchayat development officers of Arkula and Pudu gram panchayats to the spot immediately.

The officials told meat merchants in no uncertain terms not to dump animal and other waste into the rivulet and warned them that they will impose hefty penalty, Mr. Kumara said. The panchayats would also take steps to clear the already dumped waste from the rivulet, he said.

Fencing

Meanwhile, MLA U.T. Khader, under whose constituency Pudu panchayat falls, said that he would consider erecting fences on the guard walls of the rivulet and adjoining areas to prevent waste dumping.

Mr. Khader, who was instrumental in getting fences erected on the guard walls of the Netravathi Bridge between Mangaluru and Thokkottu to prevent suicides, said that barbed wire fencing could be prone to destruction and instead, metal sheet fencing would be done.