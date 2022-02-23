Tollgate Virodhi Samithi to intensify struggle against NITK toll plaza

The Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, Surathkal, on Wednesday, decided to hold a meeting of like-minded organisations from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts at Mulki on March 1 to chalk out further plan in getting the toll plaza at NITK-Surathkal on National Highway 66 removed.

A meeting of the samithi on Wednesday presided over by Lorry Owners Association leader Moosabba Pakshikere at Surathkal decided to intensify the struggle against what it called “illegal” toll plaza at Surathkal.

A statement here said that the National Highways Authority of India is working towards regularising the toll plaza in an autocratic manner despite assurances from elected representatives to have it removed.

While advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulepadi explained the legal recourse that could be taken to fight the “illegal” toll plaza functioning for the last six years, the meeting decided to form a team comprising advocates to collect necessary documents and data for the legal fight. It also noted that creation of public opinion is needed to fight the toll plaza and decided to organise public meetings, padayatras, protests and meetings in the two districts.

Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla urged like-minded organisations in the two districts to attend the March 1 meeting.

Entrepreneurs Y. Raghavendra Rao and Dilraj Alva, the former Deputy Mayor Purushottam Chitrapura, DSS leader Raghu Yekkar, Dakshina Kannada Taximen and Maxi Cab Association President Dinesh Kumpala and others attended the meeting.