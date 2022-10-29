Tollgate Virodhi Samithi starts indefinite protest for closure of Surathkal tollgate

Several activists, including former Moobidri MLA K. Abhayachandra Jain, sat all through Friday night on first day of the indefinite protest called by Tollgate Virodhi Samithi, Surathkal, for closure of Surathkal tollgate.

Good number of people from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts turned up for the indefinite protest that commended on Friday morning. The protest was held under the shamiyana placed on the service road of the National Highway 66.

The shamiyana was placed outside the 200 m radius from the Surathkal toll plaza for which the city police commissioner N. Shashi Kumar passed orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code barring entry of people in groups of more than five persons. The police permitted samiti to make use of sound systems in a way that it will not cause any disturbance in the area.

Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla said the protest will continue till the Central Government notifies removal of Surathkal toll gate and merge it with toll plaza in Hejamady, which is about 10 km away from Surathkal Tollgate. “This protest is to put pressure on the Central Government to notify the removal of tollgate, which has been functioning contrary to NHAI rules that bars having more than one tollgate in 60 km. Enough time has been taken so far. We will stop our protest only after issuance of the notification,” he said.

Among those who took part in the protest included former Ministers Vinay Kumar Sorake, B. Ramanath Rai, former MLAs Vijaykumar Shetty and Mohiuddin Bawa, and CPI (M) Leader Yadava Shetty. Former MLA Mr. Jain brought his carpet and pillow and stayed at the protest site overnight.