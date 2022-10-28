Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi to go ahead with indefinite dharna at Surathkal from Friday

Turning down the request by the Dakshina Kannada district administration, the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, Surathkal said on Thursday that it will go ahead with the indefinite dharna from Friday, demanding winding up of the Surathkal tollgate, on the busy National Highway 66, on the outskirts of the city.

During a meeting chaired by the in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Kumara and Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar here on Thursday, advocate Dinesh Hegde Ullepady and activist M.G. Hegde, on behalf of the samithi, said they will go ahead with the indefinite dharna near the tollgate from Friday till the Union government notifies closure of the tollgate and its merger with the toll plaza in Hejamady, 10 km ahead on the same highway.

“Members of 80 organisations will take part in the dharna. We will silently protest till issuance of the gazette notification. This protest is to bring pressure on the authorities for completing the process of the closure at the earliest,” Mr. Hegde said.

Mr. Ullepady said the activists have lost faith in the words of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and District In-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar about completing the process. While on October 18, Mr. Kateel said the process will be completed in 20 days, Mr. Kumar said it will be completed by the end of November.

Meanwhile, the Mangaluru Project Officer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) H. S. Linge Gowda told the meeting that the process of merging Surathkal tollgate with Hejamady tollplaza started in April 2022.

Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari approved the proposal on September 6.

“The draft notification of merger is now pending for publication in the gazette. It’s now in the final stage. It would take another 10 days to notify the merger,” Mr. Gowda said.

On a query by an activist, Mr. Gowda said it is proposed to collect toll charges of Surathkal tollgate at the Hejamady toll plaza. “If the charges at Surathkal toll gate are ₹40 and ₹60 at Hejamady, a motorist will have to pay ₹ 100 at Hejmady toll plaza,” he said and added that concession in toll charges for motorists from Mangaluru will continue.

Mr. Kumara said significant progress has been made in winding up of Surathkal tollgate. “As there are several steps involved in completion of the process, no definite date can be announced,” he said and added that rules does not permit any protest in the area belonging to NHAI.

Mr. Shashi Kumar said if the activists go ahead with the protest, action will be taken against the protesters if the NHAI files complaint stating that the protest was obstructing collection of toll and hindering smooth movement of vehicles on the national highway.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar has issued orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting movement of people in group of five and more in 200 meters radius of the tollgate from 6 a.m. of Friday till 6 p.m. of November 3.