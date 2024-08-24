Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi demands permanent withdrawal of toll collection proposal on Padubidri-Karkala State Highway

The Kanchinadka Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi that organised a massive protest on Saturday, August 24, against the proposed user-fee collection centre at Kanchinadka on Padubidri-Karkala State Highway No. 1 (one) said that it would not stop the agitation till the government permanently withdraws the toll collection proposal for the 29-km State Highway.

Addressing the protest meeting at Padubidri, Samithi president Suhas Hegde Nandalike said the struggle became strong with everyone extending support irrespective of political affiliation. Though the Samithi welcomes Friday’s direction by Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi to keep the toll collection order in abeyance, it will continue the fight until the government permanently withdraws the proposal. Let the government issue an order withdrawing the proposal itself, he demanded.

Reiterating the demand for permanent withdrawal of the proposal, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, said he would meet the Minister pressing for the demand. The government should issue a gazette notification to this effect, he said.

Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kaup MLA, said the struggle gained momentum with everyone opposing the toll collection proposal. The order to keep collection in abeyance was the first success, the MLA said adding he would extend complete support till the demand was met.

There was a need for a comprehensive struggle against toll collection on highways in the entire undivided Dakshina Kannada district, said Kemaru Sandeepani Sadhanashrama seer Sri Eshavittaladasa Swami. The present protest was successful in bringing everyone together and proved that the government would have to respond to an apolitical fight. Parish Priest of St. Francis Xavier Church, Kenha-Mudarangadi, Rev. Fr. Frederick D’Souza said people of the region do not want any toll collection on the State Highway.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, Dhananjay Sarji, MLC, former MLAs Lalaji R. Mendon and K. Raghupati Bhat, leaders Yogish Shetty, Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty, Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Ansar Ahmed, DK Milk Union president K. Sucharitha Shetty and others spoke.

Thousands of people from about 40 surrounding villages, representatives of various organisations in Udupi district and political leaders attended the protest rally from Kanchinadka to Padubidri. The Samithi handed over the memorandum of demands to Additional Deputy Commissioner G.S. Mamatha Devi who visited the meeting venue.

