Toll gate issue will be resolved in 15 days: NHAI

Amid the Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi conducting a series of meetings garnering support for laying a siege to the NITK Toll Plaza on NH 66 on October 18, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Karnataka Regional Officer M.K. Watare on Thursday said that the issue will be solved in a fortnight.

Participating in a meeting called by the district administration here, Mr. Watare said that the authority has taken the necessary steps to resolve the issue without mentioning the finer details of the resolution. “It is a critical issue,” he said.

The Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, led by social activist Muneer Katipalla, has been conducting a series of meetings in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts soliciting participation from all sections of society for its plan to lay a siege to the toll gate on October 18. The samithi has resorted to the extreme step after multiple promises made by several government functionaries to remove what it said illegal toll gate failed and toll is being collected.

Criminal action

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that the administration will initiate criminal action against contractors concerned if accidents happen due to bad condition of NH 66 between NIT-K and Nanthoor in the city.

NHAI Project Director Linge Gowda said that potholes on the stretch will be filled within a week by the contractor concerned. Otherwise, the authority itself will initiate criminal action.

When Mr. Gowda told the meeting that the authority is also constructing service roads along the 14-km stretch of NH 75 from Nanthoor to B.C. Road, Dr. Rajendra asked NHAI to furnish details of service roads being repaired in the district.

Dr. Rajendra also directed NHAI to repair the Kuloor Flyover at the earliest and ensure that there is no waterlogging during the next monsoon. Similarly, the authority should ensure no potholes exist on the NH 66 stretch between Pumpwell and Talapady. He said that any contractor executing government works should function as a part of the government and bring to the administration’s notice if he faces any problems. The administration will resolve such issues, he said.

Several other issues, including land acquisition for widening NH 75 on Addahole-Periyashanthi and Bikarnakatte in the city, road improvement between KPT Junction and Nanthoor Junction and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishnamurthy and others were present.