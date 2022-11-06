Toll gate issue serious, people should be cautious: MLC Farooq

Large number of police deployed in front of Surathkal tollgate in Mangaluru on October 18, 2022. file photo | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue of closure of toll gate at Surathkal is as serious as rising industrial pollution and denial of work for locals in industries in Surathkal area. People should be cautious, said MLC B.M. Farooq here on Saturday.

Taking part in the ninth day of the indefinite protest called by Surathkal Toll Virodhi Samiti, Mr. Farooq said the industrial pollution in Surathkal has reached alarming levels. Locals are not being offered jobs in the industries, which are exploiting river and sea water in the area.

“The Surathkal toll gate (closure) issue is as serious as the issues of pollution and non-employment of locals. If people do not raise voice against this, then situation will become serious,” Mr. Farooq said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLC said he will raise the issue of closure of Surathkal toll gate in the forthcoming legislature session.

Costly ride

In order to avoid passing through the protest venue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has chosen to a costly helicopter ride from Bengaluru to attend a function in Kaup on November 7, said Convenor of the Samiti Muneer Katipalla.

In a statement, Mr. Katipalla said Mr. Bommai generally flies to Mangaluru airport and goes by road to venues of events in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The place where Mr. Bommai is attending the event in Kaup on November 7 is just about two hours from Mangaluru Airport.

“If Chief Minister has to travel from the airport to Kaup by road on November 7, he has to cross the toll gate closure protest venue. As he does not want to talk to the protestors, Mr. Bommai has chosen a costly travel by helicopter from Bengaluru to the function venue in Kaup,” he said.