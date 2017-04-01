Toll fee at Brahmarakootlu, NITK hiked

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has enhanced the user fee at toll booths of NITK, Surathkal on NH 66 and Brahmarakootlu on NH 75 with effect from Saturday.

The fee for private four wheelers is increased to ₹50 for single journey and ₹70 for the return journey; ₹80 and ₹115 for light commercial vehicles; ₹165 and ₹245 for trucks/ buses; ₹175 and ₹265 for three-axle commercial vehicles; ₹255 and ₹385 for heavy construction machinery; and ₹310 and ₹465 for oversized vehicles at Surathkal toll plaza.

At the Brahmarakootlu plaza, the fee for four-wheeled private vehicles is increased to ₹25 for single journey and ₹35 for a return journey; ₹35 and ₹55 for light commercial vehicles; ₹80 and ₹115 for truck/ bus; ₹85 and ₹130 for three-axle commercial vehicles; ₹120 and ₹185 for heavy construction machinery and ₹150 and ₹225 for oversized vehicles. However, the fee at three toll plazas on National Highway 66 at Talapady, Hejamady and Gundmi is yet to be increased. The authority would take a suitable decision once the concessionaire submits the proposal, said Z. Samson Vijay Kumar, Project Director, NHAI, Mangaluru.